Waiting for turn, woman delivers at NRC centre

A woman delivered a boy while waiting for her turn to submit citizenship papers outside a National Register of Citizens seva kendra, or NSK, at South Salmara in western Assam.

The woman, identified as Mafida Khatoon of the district’s Chapar area, had visited the NSK for a scheduled hearing on Thursday. She went into labour while waiting for her turn to submit the documents to prove her citizenship.

A group of women helped her deliver the baby in a room at the NSK, reports said.

“We have appealed to the NRC authorities to re-schedule the hearing date for her family,” the South Salmara unit of the All-Assam Students’ Union said in a statement.

