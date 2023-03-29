Waiting for Congress to move on uniting opposition parties, says Nitish Kumar

March 29, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated March 30, 2023 11:42 am IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday declined to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, saying he did not comment on matters to do with courts.

“I have been running the government for the past 17 years and there have been many cases but I have never commented on the court’s decision. I never interfere if any investigation is on. I only say that an investigation should take place in the best possible way. But my party leaders have been speaking in their [Congress] favour inside and outside the House, “ Mr. Kumar added. He was talking to the press on the sidelines of a function organised in Patna to mark the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashok.

Mr. Kumar however said that he was waiting for the Congress to take a call on uniting the opposition parties. He said he had visited Delhi twice to meet the opposition leaders, including those from the Congress.

“My only wish is to unite as many opposition parties as possible to put up a strong contest for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Twice I went to Delhi to meet the opposition leaders and since then I have been waiting. I am waiting for them [Congress] and they should think over it, “ Mr. Kumar said.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on whether Mr. Kumar was a potential candidate for the PM’s post, Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole said anyone could dream of becoming Prime Minister. Addressing a press conference in Patna at Sadaqat Ashram, the party headquarters, after a protest over Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification as a MP, Mr. Patole said, “Even a tea-seller has become the Prime Minister of the country and that’s the good thing about our democracy.”

Since Mr. Kumar snapped ties with the BJP in August last year, he has been making efforts to unite the opposition parties. At the same time, several Janata Dal (United) leaders have been projecting Mr. Kumar as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate though the Bihar CM has himself rejected this.

Asked about Mr. Kumar’s statement that he was waiting for a move from the Congress, Mr. Patole said, “Without Congress it is not a easy to defeat the BJP. But today the country is in danger as the constitutional system is being attacked by this government. So, it is the duty of all regional parties to come together. There should not be any feeling of who is bigger. What is more important is to deal with the present scenario in the country and raise a voice against the Narendra Modi government.”