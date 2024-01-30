GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waiting for CM's response: Jharkhand Guv

"I have been saying repeatedly that nobody is above the law. We have to work within the constitution"

January 30, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan operates a spinning wheel (Charkha) after offering tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at Bapu Vatika, in Ranchi, on Jan. 30, 2024.

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan operates a spinning wheel (Charkha) after offering tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at Bapu Vatika, in Ranchi, on Jan. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on January 30 said that he was also waiting for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's response like other people in the State.

The Governor was speaking to the reporters on the sideline of a function organized at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In response to a question about the Chief Minister allegedly being untraceable since January 29, the Governor said, "Like you, we are also waiting for the CM’s response".

Mr. Radhakrishnan reiterated that nobody is above the law. "I have been saying repeatedly that nobody is above the law. We have to work within the constitution. We all are law-abiding citizens", he said.

On the rally and demonstration being carried out by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the governor said that this not the right attitude of the ruling party.

"I have nothing to do with the political rivalry. One thing we want that the law and order to be intact. Law and order will be maintained at any cost," he said.

Mr. Soren, 48, has informed the Enforcement Directorate that he is ready to depose before them on January 31 at his Ranchi residence around 1 p.m. in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand.

