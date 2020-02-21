Shiv Sena's Waikar, Sawant may not get perks to skirt ‘office of profit’ row in Maharashtra

To avoid any controversy over the appointment of Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar and party MP Arvind Sawant to key posts with Cabinet rank, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government may issue a notification saying they may not get perks and allowances for the posts.

The government has appointed Mr. Waikar as the chief coordinator in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Mr. Sawant as the head of the State parliamentary coordination committee. “A notification or a revised government resolution will be issued as per which they may not get perks and allowances for the posts. This is to avoid any allegations of office of profit,” an official said on Thursday.

Mr. Waikar, an MLA from Jogeshwari, was appointed chief coordinator in CMO and also allotted the rank of Cabinet minister. His responsibility is to coordinate with public representatives and the Chief Minister on fast-tracking projects and fund allocations.

Mr. Sawant, the Mumbai South MP, was last week appointed the chairman of a State-level parliamentary committee set up to follow up pending proposals related to Maharashtra with the Central government. He was also given the rank of a Cabinet minister.

However, the government thinks the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may try to corner it during the upcoming Budget session of the legislature over these appointments citing the office of profit.

Talking to PTI, Mr. Sawant said there will be no issue of an office of profit if he and Mr. Waikar do not avail allowances and perks that come with the post. Mr. Waikar said, “How can the government give us perks and allowances as elected representatives and in our new posts together? We have not yet taken charge. A rectification to the government resolution will be done.”