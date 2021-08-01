Vyapam scam: two jailed for rigging exam

Bhopal

01 August 2021 01:22 IST

A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced two people to seven years’ imprisonment for rigging a 2013 police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known as Vyapam.

Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia also fined Omprakash Tyagi and Satish Jatav ₹10,000 each, CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar said.

As per the prosecution, candidate Tyagi paid Jatav ₹1.25 lakh to clear the test and the latter hired one Prakhar Trivedi to write the test using forged admission card and other documents. Trivedi, incidentally, died in a car crash during the course of the trial, Mr. Dinkar said.

Tyagi and Jatav were convicted under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act, he said.