VVPATs at all Haryana booths: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday said that in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be used at all polling booths along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“The officers have been asked to strictly adhere to the laid-down procedures and standard operating procedures about use, storage and transportation of the machines in all the constituencies,” he said here, adding that EVMs with VVPATs will be used in all the 19,578 polling stations of the State.

‘EVMs safe’

Responding to a question, the CEC reiterated that the use of EVMs was safe.

Mr. Arora said that the Commission has directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to ensure that the actions are taken as per the Commission’s policy regarding transfers of officers and efforts be made to complete assured minimum facilities at the polling stations.

“Every effort will be made to ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct and expenditure monitoring so that the parties and the voters can be assured of free and fair elections,” he said.