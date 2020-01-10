Other States

Vvillagers in Assam feast on leopard

more-in

Villagers in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday killed a leopard after it strayed into Dillibari village, and later used its meat for a feast.

Forest officials said the leopard had injured three people earlier in the day at Rangdhali village in the adjoining Charaideo district. “We came to know about the incident after photos of the leopard being skinned and chopped into pieces were uploaded on social media,” a forest officer said.

Activists said at least 200 leopards have been killed in Assam since 2015, with most incidents involving people stoning the animal when it ventured into an area foraging for food.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Assam
animal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 9:52:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/vvillagers-in-assam-feast-on-leopard/article30537116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY