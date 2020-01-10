Vvillagers in Assam feast on leopard

Villagers in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday killed a leopard after it strayed into Dillibari village, and later used its meat for a feast.
Forest officials said the leopard had injured three people earlier in the day at Rangdhali village in the adjoining Charaideo district. “We came to know about the incident after photos of the leopard being skinned and chopped into pieces were uploaded on social media,” a forest officer said.
Activists said at least 200 leopards have been killed in Assam since 2015, with most incidents involving people stoning the animal when it ventured into an area foraging for food.
