Vulture conservation centre in U.P.

The centre would be set up at Bhari Baisi village in Pharendra tehsil

Gau Sadan played role in selection of site, says official

Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first conservation centre for endangered vultures. And a Gau Sadan (cow conservation centre) built by the State government may have led to the selection of the village site for the vulture conservation in eastern U.P.’s Maharajganj district, according to an official.

The Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre would be set up at Bhari Baisi village in Pharendra tehsil under the Gorakhpur Forest Division, the U.P. Information Department said in a statement.

U.P. Principal Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sunil Pandey said more than 100 vultures were spotted in the Maghwalia range of the Maharajganj Forest Division in August.

A committee of vultures was also spotted close to a Gau Sadan built by the State government, said Mr. Pandey in a statement.

“Since destitute animals are kept at the Gau Sadan and they die soon due to their age, it is natural for vultures to be spotted there due to availability of the dead animals,” said Mr. Pandey.

“Due to this, Bhari Baisi village was selected [for the conservation centre],” he said.

