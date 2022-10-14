Vulnerable jumbos | Electric wires hang low at 25 points in Assam national park

Twelve elephants have died of electrocution, poisoning and train hits in October so far.

GUWAHATI

The electrocution of an elephant early Friday morning (October 14) has put the spotlight on low-hanging high-tension wires within and around wildlife habitats in Assam.

Among the most critical for the large animal is the 231.65sqkm Dehing Patkai National Park, which often makes headlines for coal mining in the vicinity. The park has about 25 points where electric transmission wires have hung below the average height of an elephant.

“We received the electrocution report at about 5 a.m. near the Namrup thermal plant adjoining close to the national park. This elephant, one of a herd of four that frequents the area, was electrocuted by a high-tension wire hanging 2 metres from the ground,” Sandeep Bendi, the Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer told The Hindu.

The park is divided between the Dibrugarh and Digboi forest divisions. This was the second elephant to have died in and around the Dehing Patkai National Park since October 8 and the twelfth across Assam since October 5. Electrocution, poisoning and train hits have been the causes of death.

“The October 8 incident happened along a high that runs through the national park. The elephant came in contact with a transmission line going toward Arunachal Pradesh that was hanging 12ft from the ground,” Mr. Bendi said. The stretch of the highway through the park is about 18KM.

“Post-mortem established electrocution as the cause of death, after which we surveyed and found 25 points where the high-tension wires are hanging dangerously low for the elephants,” Mr. Bendi said.

The first of the cases of unnatural elephant deaths on October 5 was near Raimona National Park, which was notified at the same time as Dehing Patkai in 2021. On October 9, three elephants including a calf were mowed down the Rajdhani Express.

“So many elephants dying in a week’s time means there is little or no action on ground. We are not even into winter when cases of human-elephant conflict increase in Assam,” Bibhab Talukdar, the head of biodiversity and conservation group Aaranak said.

“Electrocution is getting too frequent for comfort. Electric wires in elephant habitats should be insulated and strung high,” elephant expert Kaushik Barua said.

“Cases of accidental or deliberate electrocution can always be mitigated unlike train hits, which the Central government has to take care of. Points have to be identified for doing the needful,” he said.

Assam is estimate to have more than 5,000 Asiatic elephants. A large population is sustained by the 937sqkm Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve, of which the Dehing Patkai National Park is a part.