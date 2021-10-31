Voting peaceful in Haryana, Himachal bypolls

CHANDIGARH

31 October 2021 00:38 IST

All eyes on Mandi parliamentary seat, home turf of Chief Minister

The byelection for the Ellenabad Assembly constituency saw around 81.39% voter turnout on Saturday.

“The constituency has recorded 81.39% turnout and the polling was peaceful,” Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal told The Hindu.

The byelection was necessitated after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala resigned earlier this year as a mark of protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

In Himachal Pradeh, byelections were held for Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai constituencies and the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C. Palrasu said around 57.73% voters had exercised their franchise for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. The battle for the seat, which fell vacant after BJP MP Ram Swaroop’s death, is being keenly watched as Mandi happens to be the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP has a challenge in retaining it.

“The voting percentage in Fatehpur was around 66.20%. Around 64.97% people had cast their vote in Arki of Solan district while Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla district saw about 78.75% turnout,” he said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Arki and Fatehpur were won by the Congress party and the Jubbal-Kotkhai by the BJP.