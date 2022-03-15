Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31

The term of sitting MP Anand Sharma is ending on April 2.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Monday notified the schedule for election to one Rajya Sabha seat from the State as the term of sitting MP Anand Sharma is ending on April 2. Himachal Assembly secretary-cum-returning officer Yash Paul Sharma said the State MLAs would vote for electing new the Rajya Sabha member on March 31.

The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer (Secretary, H.P. Vidhan Sabha) or Assistant Returning Officer (Deputy Secretary, Legislation, H.P. assembly) till March 21, Mr. Sharma said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 22 at 11 a.m. and the candidate can withdraw nomination before March 24 by 3 p.m., he said. In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be held on March 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., he added.