41% turnout in Mungaoli, 35% in Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Bypolls in Mungaoli Assembly constituency in Ashoknagar district and in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh recorded 41 per cent and 35 per cent voter turnout respectively till 12.30 p.m., according to Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh.

Voting in the two seats began at 8 a.m.

“An error was reported in the EVM machine in the beginning at booth number 57 of Kolaras but it was rectified and polling began soon after,” a poll official said.

Polling peaceful

Deputy chief electoral officer S.S. Bansal told said, “Polling is going on peacefully at all the polling booths in the constituencies and no untoward incident was so far reported from anywhere,”

The ruling BJP and Opposition Congress are engaged in a direct fight in the two seats, which are a part of the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).

A total of 22 candidates are in fray in Kolaras, while 13 are trying their luck in Mungaoli.

The total number of voters in the two constituencies are 2,44,457 (Kolaras) and 1,91,009 (Mungaoli).