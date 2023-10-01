Vote in upcoming Kargil polls to convey your verdict on August 5, 2019: Omar Abdullah

October 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - SRINAGAR

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, who campaigned for the Kargil hill council elections for the second day on October 1, pitched these elections as Kargil voters’ verdict on the Centre’s actions on August 5, 2019, when Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory (UT) from Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a series of public meetings in Kargil and Zanskar areas of Ladakh, Mr. Abdullah wasn’t too focused on ‘sadak, bijli and pani’ (road, electricity, and water) issues.

“Use your vote in the right way. It’s the first time after August 5, 2019 that you are getting an opportunity to raise your voice. You can send a clear message through your vote that you accept or reject the decisions of 2019,” the former J&K Chief Minister said.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections are scheduled for October 4, 2023. The elections will see a fight between the BJP and the NC-Congress combine for a 30-member council, with 26 seats filled through voting while four members are nominated.

There is growing anger in Kargil post the dilution of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and the Muslim-majority district of Ladakh has seen a series of street protests. The district also saw the formation of a religio-political amalgam, the Kargil Democratic Alliance, in 2020 to fight for Statehood, guarantees to protect demography, culture, environment, etc., and an additional Parliament seat.

In an oblique statement on the reunification of Ladakh with J&K, Mr. Abdullah said Kargil’s Drass is known as ‘Chota Kashmir’. “Drass will be known as ‘Chota Kashmir’ in the future too,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Targeting the BJP, Mr. Abdullah said the party was anti-Muslim. “Who will respond to the Member of Parliament who used derogatory words for Muslims in the Lok Sabha? Those who are contesting elections here on BJP tickets should show us a Muslim Member of Parliament in BJP. This is the first time after Independence that there is not a single Muslim Minister in the Central government even though Muslims constitute 14% of the country’s population. Did you not find a single Member of Parliament or Minister among 22 crore Muslims?” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah, accompanied by his sons, visited the war memorial in Kargil and paid floral tribute. He also signed the visitor book to write a tribute to those brave officers and soldiers of the armed forces who laid down their lives and those who were injured in the line of duty during Operation Vijay in 1999.

“We were fortunate to listen in to a briefing by a young Rifleman of the Gurkha Battalion who talked us through the events of 1999,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah is accompanied by additional general secretary Qamar Ali Akhoon, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami, senior leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.