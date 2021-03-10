Other States

Vote against govt.: Tikait to MLAs

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait appealed to Haryana MLAs to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion in the Assembly.

In a video released on Tuesday, Mr. Tikait requested public representatives to stand by the farmers. “We would honour MLAs who would vote against the State government,” he promised. He also asked people to speak to their representatives and convince them to support the farmers’ movement. Later, at the Ghazipur protest site, he said heavy turnout at kisan panchayats proved farmers would not return home until the farm laws were repealed.

