Vocalist Pandit Damodar Hota passes away

Bhubaneswar

07 February 2022 01:11 IST

Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota died here on Sunday due to old age-related ailments, his family said.

The renowned Hindustani vocalist was 87.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death and said that his mortal remains will be cremated with full State honours.

Mr. Patnaik said the country lost two legends on Sunday, the other being Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on December 25, 1935 in Puri, Pandit Hota was trained in Odissi classical music by his father Gopinath Hota.

He later received training in Odissi and Hindustani classical music from Guru Nrusinghanatha Khuntia.

Under scholarship from Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, Hota also trained under Pandit Omkarnath Thakur and Pandit Balwantrai Bhatt.

His research on Odissi classical music in the 1960s was considered “ground-breaking” as it revealed the historical roots, distinct ragas, talas, and lakshyanas of the genre.