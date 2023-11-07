HamberMenu
V.K. Birdhi appointed as new IGP for Kashmir zone

Mr. Birdhi, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be taking over from Vijay Kumar who has been appointed as ADGP Law and Order Jammu and Kashmir

November 07, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

Senior IPS officer V.K. Birdhi was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, on Tuesday.

Mr. Birdhi, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be taking over from Vijay Kumar who has been appointed as ADGP Law and Order Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order, the J&K administration said Birdhi has been posted as the IGP Kashmir.

In addition, the officer shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir till further orders.

Mr. Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) 1997 cadre who is currently the ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law and Order), J&K.

A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of second proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier, the order read.

The government ordered that the Zonal IGsP of Kashmir and Jammu shall report to ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, under the overall command and control of DGP J&K.

