Other States

Visva-Bharati students demand V-C’s resignation over campus violence

more-in

Teachers also condemn ‘high-handed’ behaviour

On Monday, a group of students of Visva-Bharati University held a noisy demonstration demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, while a general body meeting of the teachers’ union condemned the “high-handed” behaviour of the authorities.

“We wanted to take out a big procession to the central office but found the place under heavy security. They have declared it a no-disturbance zone. So we held a demonstration at the Upasana Griha and shouted slogans,” said Falguni Pan, one of the student leaders.

The students accuse the Vice-Chancellor of turning Visva-Bharati into a right-wing institution and also for inciting the violence that broke out in the campus on January 15, when some students belonging to the Left-wing organisations were injured in an attack by a rival group. The university has rejected both allegations.

The violence followed anti-CAA protests on the campus and a lecture on CAA delivered by BJP ideologue Swapan Dasgupta.

“We will continue our agitation... we will resist all attempts to saffronise the university,” said Ms. Pan.

Meanwhile, teacher’s union Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association said that it was being made a scapegoat even though it has not openly or actively supported the agitating students.

“On January 15, our office was locked up. This, in spite of a notification issued November last year, recognising us as a voluntary organisation. The Vice-Chancellor has clearly made us a scapegoat for his mismanagement,” VBUFA president Sudipta Bhattacharyya said.

“The general body meeting condemned the closure of our office. It also condemned the high-handed manner in which the Vice-Chancellor is functioning,” Mr. Bhattacharyya alleged.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 1:21:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/visva-bharati-students-demand-v-cs-resignation-over-campus-violence/article30670048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY