Visva Bharati remains on boil after faculty termination, university’s statement slams student protests

January 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kolkata

At a time when Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan is rocked by protest and demonstration a press statement by the University alleging that “violence has become part of the culture of student agitation” has created ripples in West Bengal academic circles.

The statement issued earlier this week which is on the university website describes the recent developments as “nothing but a brazen display of thuggery”.

“The above is a brief account of how the so-called student movement has been nothing but brazen display of thuggery. The “might is right” attitude that has characterized this self-styled “democratic movement” is unacceptable, and shall be dealt with sternly,” the university’s statement, released earlier this week, said.

Interestingly, the statement named three other universities and said that they have not been “spared of the torture”.

“There is an unwritten rule in West Bengal that the authorities, running our universities, such as the Vice-Chancellor and other officers, shall always be subject to ridicule, humiliation and even physical assault at the hands of those who disguise their thuggery and unjust demands as peaceful and democratic students movements,” said statement signed by public relations officer of the University on January 5 said.

The central university whose foundations were laid by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore has been making headlines for suspensions of university professors and students. Questions were raised by several teachers and faculty associations about the language used in the press statement.

Termination notice

The situation took a turn when the authorities handed over a termination notice to Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) president and professor of Economics Sudipta Bhattacharya on December 22. On the same day the university served notices to six students and suspended them for one year.

The decision evoked strong condemnation from the academic circles of the State. Sources at the University said that since 2020 about 20 faculty members of the university have faced disciplinary proceedings or suspension and many of them have approached Calcutta High Court and revoked the disciplinary proceedings.

Earlier this week the supporters of Student Federation of India (SFI) held demonstrations at the university demanding the withdrawal of suspension and termination.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Bhattacharya said that he has been victimised and singled out for raising irregularities at the university since Bidyut Chakraborty assumed the role of Vice-Chancellor. He said that in the past few years 14 charge sheets have been issued by the university against him. Prof. Bhattacharya has challenged the decision before the Calcutta High Court. In the communication the university calls the suspended students to “tender an unconditional apology” providing opportunity to the student to resume their study.