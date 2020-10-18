Visuals of crowded Goa night clubs: Minister promises action

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said strict action will be taken as visuals of jam-packed night clubs in the tourism-heavy state flooded social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.
He said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant later in the day to discuss the issue, adding that district administration would be instructed to cancel the licenses of the clubs which have violated social distancing norms in this manner.
Mr. Rane said encouraging tourism, a major part of the State’s economy, under the “unlocking” process was important but violation of social distancing norms cannot be allowed.
“I will take up the issue with the CM and am confident he will issue instructions to district collectors to act against these clubs under the Disaster Management Act,” Mr. Rane said.
