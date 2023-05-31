Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

May 31, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - Agartala

Vistara will introduce a flight service between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1, an official said on May 31.

At present, Indigo and Akasa operate three flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route, he said.

"Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1. The flight will arrive here directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati. It will benefit flyers immensely," director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport K.C. Meena told PTI.

Also read | Vistara to start new daily flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai from June 1

Chief Minister Manik Saha had urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the introduction of more flights on the route.

Ms. Meena said SpieceJet is ready to kickstart services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to notify the immigration centre.

"We are hoping to get all the relevant protocols cleared from the Centre by mid-June. Once the process is complete, international flight service will start at the earliest," he said.

At present, four airlines operate 34-36 flights daily from the MBB Airport, which handles around 4,500 passengers per day.