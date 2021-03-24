Visit tulip garden in J&K: Modi

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked everyone to visit tulip garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan range in Jammu and Kashmir, and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of the Union territory.

Tweeting about the gardens, the Prime Minister said, “Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,.”

The tulip garden will be thrown open to public on Thursday.

“Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom,” Mr. Modi said in another tweet.

The tulip garden is located at the foothills of Zaberwan range with an overview of Dal Lake and is the largest tulip garden in Asia. It is spread over an area of about 30 hectares.

The garden was opened in 2007 with the aim to boost floriculture and tourism in Kashmir Valley by the then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The garden is built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces. Apart from tulips, many other species of flowers like hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus have been added.

The Tulip festival, organised at the onset of spring season in the Valley, is an annual celebration that aims to showcase the range of flowers in the garden as part of tourism efforts by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.