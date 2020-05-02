Virus tally in Gujarat crosses 5,000 with 333 new cases

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 5,000 mark in Gujarat on Saturday when 333 fresh cases and 26 deaths were recorded. The total number of cases now stands at 5,054 and the number of deaths at 262.

Gujrat is the second State after Maharashtra to cross the 5,000 mark.

Recovered cases

On Saturday, 126 patients were discharged after recovery. So far, 896 patients have been discharged. There were 3,860 patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals and they were said to be in a stable condition. Thirty-six others were in a serious condition and put on ventilator.

The State has so far tested 74,116 samples.

Main cluster

Ahmedabad remains the main cluster. On Saturday, the city reported 250 fresh cases and 20 deaths, its highest single-day tally. The total number of cases is 3,543 and the number of deaths is 185, while 462 people have recovered.

The rate of death in the State and in Ahmedabad remains above 5%, higher than the national average and the worst-affected Maharashtra.

Besides Ahmedabad, 3 deaths occurred in Vadodara, 2 in Surat and 1 in Anand. Fresh cases were also registered in Vadodara and Surat, 17 each, and Gandhinagar, 18.

Surat’s death toll has reached 28 and Vadodara’s 24.

The infection has spread in 30 of the 33 districts, but more than 85% of the cases have been reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.