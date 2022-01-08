Viresh Bhawra new Punjab DGP; SSP Ferozepur among seven IPS officers transferred

CHANDIGARH

08 January 2022 17:00 IST

Harmandeep Singh Hans, who was SSP Ferozepur during PM Modi’s “security lapse”, has been posted as Commandant 3rd IRB, Ludhiana

Punjab Government on Saturday appointed Viresh Kumar Bhawra, a 1987-batch IPS officer, as State’s new Director General of Police (DGP). The State Government also transferred seven IPS officers including Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur.

Mr. Bhawra, who assumed his charge, has been appointed to the top post for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office.

The State Government order said, “On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS, as Director General of Police, Punjab (Head of Police Force). His term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office in pursuance of the orders of the Supreme Court dated July 3, 2018.”

After assuming charge, Mr. Bhawra said the Punjab police will ensure smooth conduct of elections.

Mr. Bhawra said his focus would be on eradicating drug menace and terrorism. He said people-centric policing and public service delivery are among his top priorities.

“The Punjab police will make optimum use of technology for carrying out investigations of crimes.”

IPS officer Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Ferozepur, has been posted as Commandant 3rd IRB, Ludhiana.

Narinder Bhargav will be the new SSP Ferozepur.

Mr. Hans was Ferozepur SSP during the Wednesday “security lapse” in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover.

Mr. Hans along with several senior police and civil officials had appeared on Friday in Ferozepur before a three-member panel formed by the Union Home Ministry to inquire into the "serious lapses" in PM Modi's security.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) chief Surjeet Singh Phul, whose union had blocked the road in Ferozepur, said it was the SSP Ferozepur who had informed them Narendra Modi was coming by road but “we thought it was a bluff to get the road vacated.” Meanwhile, other police officers who have been transferred are Naunihal Singh who has been appointed as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

A.K. Mittal has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Roopnagar, while Sukhchain Singh has been posted as Amritsar Commissioner.

Nanak Singh has been appointed as SSP Gurdaspur and Alka Meena will be SSP Barnala. Two PPS officers Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and Kuljit Singh have been given new additional and new posting orders.

(With inputs from PTI)