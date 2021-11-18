Vir Das can’t perform in M.P.: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said comedian Vir Das, who is facing police complaints over his monologue “I come from two Indias”, would not be allowed to perform in the State.

Mr. Das, who is in the U.S. right now, on Monday uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled “I come from two Indias”, which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

The Mumbai-based stand-up comic, who has also dabbled in cinema, had touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

“We won’t allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it,” Mr. Mishra, who is also the Madhya Pradesh Government’s spokesman, told PTI when asked about the comedian’s monologue.

Mr. Das, who has issued a statement saying his comments weren’t intended to insult the country, has found backing from Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor.

Mr. Mishra said there were some jesters who try to “defame” India, and they had some supporters like Mr. Sibal and other Congress people.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it,” the Minister alleged.