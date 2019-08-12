Violence, protest disrupt Id, Sawan festivities in 2 U.P. cities

Despite the Uttar Pradesh police taking stringent measures to ensure peace on Id-ul-Zuha that fell on the last Monday of the Sawan month of Hindu calendar, two incidents of violence and protest were reported from Budaun and Agra in western Uttar Pradesh.

In Budaun, stones were hurled at a kanwariya procession when it was crossing the Islamnagar area on Monday morning. Many kanwariyas were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police sources said the kanwariyas were playing religious music on loudspeakers when the Muslim residents were preparing to offer the Id namaz. They objected to the music and it led to commotion and stone pelting. The kanwariyas fled the area but returned to protest and blocked the Bisuali Road.

Tight security

Senior officials of Budaun and Sambhal rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. “Extra police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any backlash,” said Superintendent of Police (rural) Surendra Singh. “An FIR has been lodged by the kanwariyas of nearby Siddhpur village against unknown people for rioting and hurting religious sentiments. We are investigating the charges and counter-charges levelled by both sides. No arrest has been made so far,” Mr. Singh said.

In Agra, members of the Bajrang Dal protested against Muslims offering the Id namaz on road in the Khandauli area. A group of 70 Bajrang Dal members from Aligarh was returning from Ayodhya. They were stopped by the police in Khandauli as the residents were offering the namaz on the road. The members of the right-wing group protested and threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa on the road. Zonal coordinator of Bajrang Dal Ram Kumar Arya said namaz was not allowed to be offered on road meant for public transport.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and ensured that the bus was allowed to pass through.