Violence inside hospitals unacceptable, says Indian Medical Association

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa meeting family members of the two men who were killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests, in Mangaluru on Saturday. Special Arrangement -

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa meeting family members of the two men who were killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests, in Mangaluru on Saturday. Special Arrangement -  

Everyone has the right of access to medical care and the government and its establishment have no right to deny anyone their right to access, it says in a statement

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned police forcefully entering different hospitals to crackdown on protesters holding demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and denying access to medical care to those injured and asserted that violence inside hospitals was unacceptable

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the grouping of doctors even hit out at the role of various State governments in deliberately obstructing administration of medical services.

“No violence is acceptable in a hospital. Hospitals are sacrosanct and are exempted even in a war zone. What makes IMA react today is that disturbing reports of denial of access to medical care are emerging. This is unacceptable Everyone has the right of access to medical care. The government and its establishment have no right to deny anyone their right to access.”

On Saturday, videos of Karnataka police entering a hospital in Mangaluru and charging at people in the corridor and trying to force open the door of many wards using lathis went viral. Opposition leaders said that tear gas shells too had been lobbed and the fumes from it entered the ICU of the hospital.

