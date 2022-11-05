Violence in West Tripura; Congress demands action against police officer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress on Friday, sought action against a DSP-level police officer who allegedly acted in a partisan manner in West Tripura’s Bishalgarh. The township has been witnessing violent clashes between Congress and BJP supporters for the past one week. A party delegation led by former Minister Sudip Roy Barman met senior officers at the police headquarters here and also lodged a protest against the arrest of party workers while sparing those from the ruling party.

The Congress said Bishalgarh SDPO Rahul Das was to be largely blamed for the recent flare up in the politically-sensitive subdivision as he let loose security personnel against Congress workers who were protesting against targeted attacks. Some people sustained injuries and a Congress office was set on fire in a series of clashes where bombs were lobbed and shots fired from small weapons.

The police arrested four Congress workers in connection with the incidents and paraded them before journalists. The arrests were made after Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman and senior BJP leaders visited Bishalgarh on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle of businessman-turned-politician Joydip Roy Barman has been seized as it allegedly transported bombs to Bishalgarh. Joydip, younger brother of Sudip Roy Barman and youngest son of former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, is seeking Congress nomination from Bishalgarh in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The junior Barman pleaded innocence though the BJP claimed he masterminded the trouble. The saffron party also blamed Congress leader Jaydul Hossain who unsuccessfully contested from Bishalgarh in the 2018 Assembly elections for a spurt in political tension.

Supporting charges levelled by the Congress, the CPI(M) said SDPO Rahul Das had been selective in his actions and informed alleged attacks on residences of left cadres in Bishalgarh on Thursday night. CPI(M) leader and former Minister Bhanu Lal Saha said the police under political pressure, was not stopping the bike-borne attackers.