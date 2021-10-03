Two farmers killed after protesters allegedly run over: Farmer bodies

Farmer bodies on Sunday claimed that two farmers protesting against BJP leaders were killed and several others were injured after they were run over by a car allegedly part of a convoy of union minister of state for home affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Farmers in Tikonia area of Kheri had lined up on the roads with black flags to protest against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the district.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a body of farmers protesting against the three new farm laws, said a third farmer died after being shot and the car was driven by the MP's son Ashish.

The claims could not be independently verified yet and UP police are yet to comment on the incident or casualties.

Following the incident, angry farmers set on fire and vandalised vehicles of the BJP leader and staged further protests as the area remained tense. Senior officials from Lucknow as well as farmer leaders rushed to the spot.

Official statements from the police and the BJP leaders accused by the farmers for the incident are still awaited. Mr. Mishra told a Hindi news channel in a phone interview that the driver of his car, which was going to recieve Mr. Maurya at the helipad to attend a programme in a village, was injured and died after being struck by a stone. The driver then lost control of the car causing the "accident", he told News1 India channel.

Mr. Mishra, also known as Teni, said he had invited Mr. Maurya as the chief guest at the annual wrestling event held in his village in the district--the Ambika Prasad Mishra Smriti Kushti Pratiyogita.

The car was going to receive the Deputy CM from the helipad, said Mr. Mishra. "Someone pelted stone at the driver, he lost consciousness and died. He lost control of the car which caused an accident...some people were injured in the incident and some lost their lives," the minister and two-time MP said.

The SKM said three farmers were killed and around 10, including SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk, were seriously injured in the incident.

SKM leader Darshan Pal said farmers had planned to gherao a helipad to prevent UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from landing. After the protests, the farmers were going back when three cars in the convoy of Mr. Mishra ran over the farmers, he alleged.