Violence in Tripura during trade union strike

Unidentified miscreants also attacked a hotel and injured its proprietor. Police collected CCTV footage and launched an investigation.

Sporadic violent incidents marred the nationwide strike called by ten Left trade unions on Thursday in Tripura.

CPI(M) and its affiliate CITU claimed that the strike evoked very good response. The ruling BJP, however, said people had rejected the call.

Miscreants set fire to a CPI(M) office in Sabroom in south Tripura. Hooligans also vandalised CPI, CITU and SUCI offices in Agartala before the arrival of security forces.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar visited vandalised offices in the afternoon and took stock of the situation. He blamed the BJP for creating a terror situation, a charge the ruling party flatly denied.

“BJP cadres forced small public transport vehicles to operate under duress. But people by and large supported the strike and I congratulate them”, Mr. Sarkar told newsmen.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, however, said workers of his party were not involved in any of the incidents. “People in some places resisted picketers who tried to forcefully enforce the strike,” he said.

Unidentified miscreants also attacked a hotel and injured its proprietor. Police collected CCTV footage and launched an investigation.

The strike affected train services across the State. State run Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) buses operated.

The State’s oldest and largest wholesale market Maharajganj Bazar in Agartala remained open.