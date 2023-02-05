Violence in Sikkim amid SDF's bandh over 'immigrant' row

February 05, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Gangtok

Violence broke out in South Sikkim district’s Namchi on February 5 as supporters of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) allegedly vandalised an office of the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), police said.

The incident happened at Damthang Road amid the 48-hour bandh called by the SDF, protesting the Supreme Court’s observation on the Sikkimese Nepali community.

Soon, a police team reached the spot and controlled the situation, officials said, adding that adequate forces were deployed in the area.

On Feb. 4, the first day of the bandh, the SDF headquarters on Bypass Road was vandalised. Police said they arrested three persons in connection with the vandalism and are on the search for the others involved in it.

Those arrested have been booked under IPC Section 147 (rioting), police said.

Ten SDF members were also arrested in Gangtok for burning the effigy of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Among those arrested were youth leader Arun Limbu and former Minister Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, they said.

The protests come amid public anger after the Supreme Court mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the State.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has also called for a Sikkim Bandh on February 8 over the issue.

It appealed that each family sends at least three members to join a rally which will be held during the bandh, and asked businesses to remain shut.

The Supreme Court in its order dated January 13, 2023, had directed the Centre to amend the definition of ‘Sikkimese’ in Section 10 (26AAA) of the Income Tax Act 1961 for including income tax exemption to all Indian citizens domiciled in Sikkim on or before the merger date of April 26, 1975.

The State Government has already filed a review petition in the apex court on the matter.