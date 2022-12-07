“Violence exists in the blood of some people,” Sakshi Maharaj tells Hindu girls

December 07, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Hindu girls must be careful, and not think that ‘my Abdul is not like this’, said the controversial BJP MP from Unnao, in an indirect reference to the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by boyfriend Aftab Poonawalla

Mayank Kumar

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Hindu girls must be careful as violence and a criminal mindset exists “in the blood of some people”, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj said on Thursday, in what seemed to be an indirect reference to Muslim youth and the Shraddha Walkar murder case. “Hindu girls will have to remove the notion from their mind that ‘my Abdul is not like this’, as those doing act of cutting body into pieces will never rectify themselves,” said the Lok Sabha MP from Unnao, who is known for his controversial statements. “In the blood of some people, violence exists, they would never refrain from it,” he added.

The BJP MP was speaking in Firozabad where he had gone to condole the families of those killed in a fire. Mr. Maharaj has been involved in the Ram Mandir movement and is considered a Hindutva face of the party. Recently, he created an uproar by saying that “Hindu women must produce at least four children to protect the religion”. After the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015, Mr. Maharaj had declared, “We are ready to kill and get killed to protect our mother cow.”

Speaking to reporters in Firozabad, the six-time MP asserted that the BJP was winning the bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and two Vidhan Sabha seats for which voting took place on December 5. “We are winning the bypolls, there is no fight between us and the Samajwadi Party (SP),” he said.

Mr. Maharaj, who has been active in electoral politics for more than three decades, has shared a love-hate relationship with the BJP as he had joined the SP in 1999 after being denied a Lok Sabha seat by the saffron party. The SP had also made him a Rajya Sabha member in 2000.

