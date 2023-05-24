Violence erupts in Manipur; one killed, two injured in Bishnupur district

May 24, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - IMPHAL

Amid reports of fresh violence in curfew-bound Manipur, at least one person was reportedly killed and two others were injured in separate incidents that took place in Bishnupur district on May 24. Official reports said that some miscreants belonging to a particular community torched three houses at Phoubakchao in Bishnupur district on May 23. In retaliation, some youths of another community burned down four houses.

In view of the violent incidents, district authorities have cancelled the curfew relaxation in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West districts. Earlier, the curfew was relaxed from 5 a.m. to 4 pm.

Reports said that armed youths had raided some villages in Moirang, Bishnupur district early on Wednesday. On hearing the ruckus, some inmates of the relief camp at Moirang came out to see what was happening. One youth, identified as Toijam Chandramani of Churachandpur Thengra Leikai, was struck in the back by a bullet which exited through the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital in a serious condition and reportedly succumbed to the bullet wound on the way.

There was tension near the hospital where the injured youth was brought, but police and security personnel managed to control the situation.

Manipur has been experiencing stray incidents of violence since May 4 following a confrontation that occurred among some persons the previous day. Though indefinite curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended, there have been reports of continued violence.

The State has requisitioned several companies of Central forces tocontrol the violence. Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, said his government had sought 20 more companies of Central security forces to cope with the recurring violence in some areas.