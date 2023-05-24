Violence erupts in Manipur; one killed, two injured Bishnupur district

May 24, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - IMPHAL

There are reports of fresh violence in curfew bound Manipur. At least one person was reportedly killed and two others were injured in separate incidents in Bishnupur district on May 24. Official reports said that some miscreants belonging to a community torched three houses at Phoubakchao in Bishnupur district on May 23. In retaliation some youths of another community burned down four houses.

In view of the violent incidents, district authorities have cancelled the curfew relaxation in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West districts. Earlier the curfew was relaxed from 5 a.m. to 4 pm.

Reports said that armed youths had raided some villages in Moirang, Bishnupur district early on Wednesday. On hearing the ruckus, some inmates of the relief camp at Moirang came out of the camp to see what was happening. One youth identified as Toijam Chandramani of Churachandpur Thengra Leikai was hit in the back and the bullet exited through the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital in a serious condition but reports said that he succumbed to the bullet wound on the way.

There was tension near the hospital where the injured youth was brought but police and security personnel managed to control the situation.

Manipur has been experiencing stray violent incidents from May 4 following the confrontation among some persons the previous day. Though indefinite curfew is imposed and internet services suspended, there have been reports of increasing violent incidents.

The State has requisitioned several companies of Central forces to the control the violence. Chief Minister N. Biren who also holds Home portfolio said that his government has sought 20 more companies of Central security forces to cope with the recurring violence in some areas.