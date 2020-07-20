Violence erupts in Chopra in West Bengal over death of a girl

Violence erupted at Chopra in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a 16- year-old girl. Locals, who alleged that the girl was raped and killed, went on a rampage, setting fire to half a dozen vehicles, including a few State-run buses. The situation remained volatile for hours as the protesters burnt tyres and blocked National Highway 31, which connects north Bengal with south Bengal.
A large number of police personnel and personnel of rapid action force ( RAF) were deployed to contain the situation. The police resorted to use of force and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, but hundreds of protesters remained on the streets. The mob reportedly turned violent and attacked police with bricks and arrows. Some of them allegedly hurled bombs at them.
Family members of the deceased said that she had gone missing on Saturday night and the body was found on Sunday morning. Two mobile phones, a bottle with a poison label were found near the body. The police said that the matter is under investigation. Some of the protesters were taken into custody.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh said the law and order situation in the State is deteriorating with repeated incidents of violence against women being reported in the State. BJP State vice-president Rathindra Bose visited Chopra and Islampur hospital, where the body of the girl has been sent for post mortem.
