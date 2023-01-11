Violence erupts in Bihar’s Buxar after policemen beat up protesting farmers

January 11, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PATNA

At least a dozen vehicles, including some belonging to the police and fire tenders, were set ablaze on Wednesday by agitating farmers in Bihar’s Buxar district, who have been protesting against land acquisition by a power plant. Ten policemen and six farmers were injured in the clash.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media in which policemen were seen barging into the homes of some protesting farmers and severely beating them along with their family members, including women and children, around midnight on January 10.

The farmers have been agitating for over two months, demanding better rates for their land being acquired by the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), a 1320 MW power plant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the plant in March 2019 in Chausa block of Buxar district, some 140 km west of Patna, the State capital.

The land for the power plant was acquired in 2010-11 at the circle rate of that time. However, as the plant only took possession of the land in 2022, the farmers have started a protest at the gate of the plant demanding compensation for their land as per the current circle rate of the area. The agitation has been ongoing for over two months.

Video shows police attack

At midnight on January 10, policemen entered forcibly into the homes of some protesting farmers at Banarpur village and beat them up along with their family members, as seen in the video which went viral on social media on Wednesday morning. The farmers said that the police attack on them was led by an officer named Amit Kumar posted at the mufassil police station. The SJVN power plant had, earlier, filed a complaint against the protesting farmers at the police station.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of agitating farmers armed with batons, iron rods and stones gathered at the gate of the power plant and clashed with the policemen. The farmers entered the premises of the plant and set over a dozen vehicles ablaze, including some fire tenders and vehicles belonging to the police. The police used force and fired in the air to disperse the agitating farmers, in the course of which six farmers were injured. Ten policemen were also injured in the incident.

Shots fired

Some villagers told The Hindu over phone that police also fired about 20 shots to control the mob. Later, superintendent of Buxar Police Manish Kumar said, “Agitated villagers had vandalised the power plant and set on fire vehicles there but we controlled the situation”.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav told media persons, “We’ll look into the matter whether it is related to compensation or any other issue. Action will be taken after receiving official inputs.”

“The Bihar government should use force against mafias and criminals, not against students and farmers,” said State BJP leader Nikhil Anand.

