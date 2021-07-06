Violence erupts in Asansol after youth dies in custody, two police officers suspended

Violence erupted at Kulpi in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district on Tuesday after a 21-year-old, arrested for alleged theft, died in police custody.

Mohammad Arman’s father alleged that his son was tortured in custody. “I was informed this morning by the police that my son was beaten in custody and has been admitted to a hospital. The police also informed that my son was picked up only on suspicion,” he said.

As news spresd, locals pelted stone at police vehicles and set vehicles on fire. The mob also attacked a police outpost. Violence continued for hours in Barakar area under Kulti police station of Asansol town. Shops and markets in the area remained closed. Police had to fire tea gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Two police officers — Sub- Inspector Amar Nath Das and Sub Inspector Prashanta Pal — have been suspended pending inquiry for misconduct and dereliction of duty, Ajay Thakur Commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said. A departmental inquiry will be conducted against the two, he added.