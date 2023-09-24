Violence erupts after locals clash with police during anti-encroachment drive in Agra

September 24, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Agra (Uttar Pradesh)

Violence erupted on September 24 after police attempted to evict a religious group that had allegedly encroached a land belonging to the revenue department in the Dayalbagh area of Agra.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said, "There was illegal encroachment on the land belonging to the Revenue Department. A demand was made for the police forces by the Revenue Department to remove the illegal encroachment."

DCP Rai said that police officials were attacked by religious groups upon their arrival at the spot.

"When the police arrived to remove the illegal encroachment, officials were attacked. We tried to control the crowd after talking to them," he said.

He further mentioned that persons belonging to the religious group claimed that the land belonged to them and were asked to produce the documents in the next 24 hours.

"They have been given 24 hours to show their documents," police said.

Police have been carrying out a drive since yesterday to remove the alleged illegal encroachment in the Dayalbagh area of Agra.

