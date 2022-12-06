Violence breaks out in Tellipati; Manipur CM calls on people to use social media responsibly

December 06, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - IMPHAL

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday visited Tellipati in Imphal, where violence broke out on Monday night, to inspect the steps taken up by the district administration to restore peace there.

Two communities have been at loggerheads over a land dispute involving the construction of a temple on Monday night prompting police to resort to firing tear gas shells to control the situation.

During his visit, Mr. Singh instructed the police to arrest all those who spread rumours about the incident and asked locals to not misuse social platforms and exaggerate incidents as it can create disturbances.

In reply to his query, the residents of Tellipati said that the idols are still in the ditch where the unknown persons had dumped them after vandalizing the place of worship. Mr. Singh said, “Do not indulge in distorting the fact since all of us shall have to stay together.”

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, asked the police to beef up security there. He said that the incident took place despite the polie presence and the high police officers may be held accountable.

Meanwhile, several cars and two-wheelers were damaged and some were torched by the agitating persons of Tellipati. The district magistrate had issued prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC at Tellipati since the situation is still tense.