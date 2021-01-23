Violence as locals oppose Jammu corporation anti-encroachment drive

Officials say locals swarmed main road at Nawabad and threw stones at JMC team

Three persons were injured and three vehicles were damaged as violence erupted in Jammu’s Sunjwan area on Friday during a drive by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) against illegal constructions.

Officials said locals swarmed the main road at Nawabad and started throwing stones when a JMC team, along with the police, arrived to demolish an illegally constructed building at Sunjwan in the morning.

“The construction work of a commercial building was being carried out illegally without permission. A team was on the way to demolish the portion being constructed illegally when the locals attacked us. However, the situation is peaceful now,” said Sub Divisional Police Officer, Jammu East, Vikram Kumar.

Police sources said three, including a policeman, and two drivers, were injured and three vehicles, including a police bus, were damaged during the clashes.

According to the JMC officials, the area was witnessing construction of around 14 structures without official permission. The JMC has already served notices on the owners.

A JMC official said a First Information Report would be filed against those who attacked the official team.

Meanwhile, protests against the anti-encroachment drive were held in Sunjwan and Bhatindi areas.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was on a relentless witch-hunt to punish the minorities. “In Jammu, Muslim-dominated areas are being demolished while the real land mafia has gotten away scot-free. Every move of this administration is dictated by its communal and hateful politics,” the former Chief Minister said.