Violence affecting West Bengal politics: Governor on Joynagar murder case

November 16, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Kolkata

While pointing out that violence was affecting politics in West Bengal, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday asserted that strong action will be taken in connection to violence in Joynagar in the State’s South 24 Parganas district.

A local Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Laskar was shot dead at Joynagar on November 13, and one of accused was lynched to death by locals. The family members of the deceased Trinamool leader, as well as the local party leadership, had blamed a local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for being involved in the murder. Canning Purba MLA and Trinamool leader Saukat Molla publicly alleged at the local CPI(M) leader were involved in the Mr. Laskar’s murder. Hours after the incident, the house of local CPI(M) supporters were ransacked and set on fire.

Mr. Laskar was an influential leader of Bamangachi area of Joynagar, and in addition to direct influence he wielded, his wife is a local panchayat pradhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The law will take its course. We will certainly take strong action against it and Raj Bhavan will also be doing its duty. Strict action should be taken against violence. It requires not only legal action but also social measures,” the Governor said on the sideline of a programme at the Raj Bhavan here.

Mr. Bose also added that the violence, which is influencing the politics of West Bengal, must stop. A few months ago when violence had rocked the State during the panchayat polls the Governor had same similar comments on the law and order situation and even visited violence affected pockets in both north Bengal and south Bengal.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Doluakhaki whose houses were set on fire in the Monday violence returned to their houses on Wednesday. The CPI(M) supporters had taken shelter in the local party office after the violence. On Tuesday, the police authorities stopped the CPI(M) leadership from visiting the violence affected areas. The police had arrested one of the accused in the murder of Mr. Laskar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.