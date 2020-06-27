Vini Mahajan new Punjab Chief Secretary

CHANDIGARH

27 June 2020 00:19 IST

Vini Mahajan on Friday took over as the first woman Chief Secretary of Punjab.

Ms. Mahajan replaced Karan Avtar Singh, who had a stand off with some State Ministers last month. He has been posted as Special Chief Secretary, Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.

Ms. Mahajan is the wife of State’s Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

