Villages submerged as level in Narmada dam rises

By September 9, water in the dam had already risen to 136.4 metres

Nisarpur is a town located in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. It is located upstream of the Narmada river from the Sardar Sarovar Dam

It is the largest of several other towns now facing submersion by the backwaters of the Narmada river as level in the dam rises.

The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall the past fortnight. By September 9, water in the dam had already risen to 136.4 metres, although 135 metres was to be achieved only by the end of September, to reach its full level of 138.68 m by October 15.

Now, around 178 villages face the threat of submersion without appropriate rehabilitation measures.

