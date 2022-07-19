Other States

Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst

A view of Nako lake in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. A cloudburst occurred on July 18 evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages of Kinnaur district. File picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTIJuly 19, 2022 10:29 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:29 IST

Shimla

A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, State Disaster Management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added.

