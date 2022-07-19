Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst

A view of Nako lake in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. A cloudburst occurred on July 18 evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages of Kinnaur district. File picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A bridge, a crematorium and several orchards were damaged, says official.

Shimla A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, State Disaster Management director Sudesh Mokhta said. Advertisement Advertisement With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added. Mr. Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.

