Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst
A bridge, a crematorium and several orchards were damaged, says official.
Shimla
A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, State Disaster Management director Sudesh Mokhta said.
With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added.
Mr. Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.