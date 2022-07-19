Other States

Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst

A view of Nako lake in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. A cloudburst occurred on July 18 evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages of Kinnaur district. File picture used for representational purpose only.

A view of Nako lake in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. A cloudburst occurred on July 18 evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages of Kinnaur district. File picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shimla

A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, State Disaster Management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added.

Mr. Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
natural disasters
Himachal Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 10:31:27 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/villages-on-india-tibet-border-in-himachal-pradesh-flooded-after-cloudburst/article65656992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY