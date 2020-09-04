Villagers clash with police in Ballia

04 September 2020 04:03 IST

A senior police officer and his gunner were among those injured after villagers, angered by the alleged custodial beating of a local in Ballia district, clashed with the police on Thursday.

A police outpost in-charge and a head constable were suspended for negligence in connection with the incident of assault, said Ballia police.

Visuals from the Rasra area of Ballia showed angry villagers chase police personnel and pelt them with stones. The protesters also indulged in vandalism and held up traffic.

Fifteen persons were detained in connection with the violence, said Ballia police.

Devendra Nath, SP, Ballia, said that a woman Ramdulari had submitted an application asking for the eviction of her brother-in-law’s son Pannalal Rajbhar from a room she had given out to him.

Both sides came to the local outpost and were questioned. Pannalal Rajbhar alleged that the outpost in-charge “misbehaved” with him and “thrashed” him in custody, said SP Ballia. The angry locals then staged a chakka jam.

The officer said talks were held and action initiated on the application submitted by the villagers. However, some unruly elements later instigated the villagers to indulge in stone-throwing, said the SP.