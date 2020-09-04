Villagers clash with police in Ballia

A senior police officer and his gunner were among those injured after villagers, angered by the alleged custodial beating of a local in Ballia district, clashed with the police on Thursday.
A police outpost in-charge and a head constable were suspended for negligence in connection with the incident of assault, said Ballia police.
Visuals from the Rasra area of Ballia showed angry villagers chase police personnel and pelt them with stones. The protesters also indulged in vandalism and held up traffic.
Fifteen persons were detained in connection with the violence, said Ballia police.
Devendra Nath, SP, Ballia, said that a woman Ramdulari had submitted an application asking for the eviction of her brother-in-law’s son Pannalal Rajbhar from a room she had given out to him.
Both sides came to the local outpost and were questioned. Pannalal Rajbhar alleged that the outpost in-charge “misbehaved” with him and “thrashed” him in custody, said SP Ballia. The angry locals then staged a chakka jam.
The officer said talks were held and action initiated on the application submitted by the villagers. However, some unruly elements later instigated the villagers to indulge in stone-throwing, said the SP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath