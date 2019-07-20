Villagers attack police party Madhya Pradesh, two cops injured

A man was shot and two policemen injured on Friday when around 200 villagers pelted stones on a police party that was out to arrest 40 persons in Kalapipal village of Guna district, the police said.

At 7 a.m., as 100 police personnel arrived in the village to arrest the persons, residents of the neighbouring Khanpuriya village in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan attacked them.

“Some of them working in fields thought Kalapipal villagers had called the police to beat them up. They collected others, pelted stones on us and fired three-four gunshots in the air to intimidate us. We fired gunshots in the air in return and retreated. One of the villagers was shot in the back,” said Rahul Kumar Lodha, Guna Superintendent of Police.

The police have registered cases against the attackers, but no arrests have been made so far.

A day ago, the two villages, dominated by the Kanwar community, held a panchayat meeting over the elopement of a girl from Khanpuriya with a youth from the other village. The panchayat had ended in a brawl, with Kalapipal residents filing a case of assault at the local police station.

“It was a clear case of confusion. They thought the police were coming to arrest them and we couldn't figure out why they pelted stones on us,” said Mr. Lodha.