Village sarpanch accused of rape

GURUGRAM

16 April 2021 01:19 IST

A woman has accused a village sarpanch of a rape bid on her inside a crèche in a university campus in Palwal.

The police have registered a case on charges of attempt to rape, criminal intimidation and attempt to kidnap. The Haryana State Commission for Women has directed the Palwal Police to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit an Action Taken Report in five days.

