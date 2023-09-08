Village panchayats in Rajasthan to take up livelihood programmes

September 08, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - JAIPUR

The empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions in Rajasthan has enabled the village panchayats to take up livelihood programmes, in addition to their routine works for sanitation and creation of infrastructure. The three-tier Panchayati Raj structure in the State will also ensure an active participation of the public at large.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Chand Meena said here that the Congress government’s vision document would add diverse functions to village panchayats and enable them to play a meaningful role in the development of rural areas. The vision document forms part of ‘Mission Rajasthan-2030’ aiming to establish Rajasthan as the country’s top State by 2030.

Mr. Meena said at an orientation programme for preparing the vision document that each village panchayat would be equipped to launch poverty alleviation programmes and take new initiatives for health, education, women’s security, children’s growth and environment protection. The panchayats will also assist the women’s self-help groups in their operations.

“Gram Sabhas should be organised regularly for discussing all the works before their execution. The Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads in the State are also holding their meetings regularly,” Mr. Meena said. He also laid emphasis on connecting children with the Panchayati Raj system through Baal Panchayats.

Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayati Raj) Abhay Kumar said the suggestions received from across the State for the vision document were very useful. A recommendation was made for linking women’s self-help groups with the private industries to enable their products to compete in the market on their own on the basis of their quality.

Other suggestions received for the vision document pertained to rain water harvesting, development of pasture land in each village panchayat area, superimposing hydrology and meteorology data on the revenue maps, selection of specific industries for entrepreneurs in villages and connecting the rural livelihood programmes with nutrition and school uniforms.