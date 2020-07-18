Village head shot dead in Haryana

CHANDIGARH

A village head (sarpanch) was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Friday.

Police said 75-year-old Balkrishan, village head of Chidi, was killed on Thursday night after motorcycle-borne assailants shot him inside his house.

“At least two assailants opened fire at him. The sarpanch was taken to PGIMS in Rohtak, where he was declared brought dead,” Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told The Hindu.

“We have a few leads, which point out that the killers were from the same village. So far, no one has been arrested but we hopeful of making early arrests,” he said.

The Congress hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government and accused it of being responsible for “complete breakdown of law and order” in the State.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the situation in the State has reached a point where criminals have lost all fear of the law.